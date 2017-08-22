Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Burley-based D.L. Evans Bank will open its easternmost store yet in October in a former Radio Shack space in Rexburg. The Rexburg branch on Valley River Drive will be the sixth D.L. Evans branch in eastern Idaho. Though it has been based in the Magic Valley since 1904, D.L. Evans Bank didn’t arrive in eastern Idaho until ...