Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The U.S. House Appropriations Committee decision to allow horse slaughterhouse inspections has brought the issue closer to a position the Oklahoma Legislature established four years ago. In 2013, Gov. Mary Fallin signed a law to allow local facilities to process and export horse meat, primarily in response to arguments for humane animal treatment. Supporters said facilities ...