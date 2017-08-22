Julie Sorensen is named interim conductor of Idaho State-Civic Symphony

Julie Sorensen has been selected as interim conductor at Idaho State-Civic Symphony for the 2017-2018 season. Sorensen is now part of Idaho State University’s music faculty and is the conductor of the symphony’s Youth Orchestra.

Sorensen is one of the handful of female conductors in the country. The “Racial/Ethnic and Gender Diversity in the Orchestra Field” report by the League of American Orchestras states that only 20.5 percent of American conductors in 2016 were female.

The symphony’s 2017-2018 season will kick off on Sept. 22 featuring Saint-Saens “Organ Symphony #3” and Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Capriccio Espagnol.”

Sorensen joined the ISU music faculty in the fall of 2011 as an assistant lecturer in music theory, aural skills and music appreciation. In the fall of 2015, she became the applied instructor of flute. She is also the artistic director of the ISU flute choir. As a chamber and orchestral musician, Sorensen performs with the City Creek Winds faculty wind quintet and is the principal flute for the Idaho State-Civic Symphony.

Sorensen studied for a Ph.D. in fine arts with a specialty in orchestral conducting at Texas Tech University. While in Lubbock, Sorensen also served as the assistant conductor for the Lubbock Symphony Orchestra where she conducted family, children’s and holiday concerts. She holds a bachelor’s degree in music and flute performance from the University of Wyoming and a Master of Music degree in orchestral conducting from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.