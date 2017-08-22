Madeleine Smith hired at Southern Idaho Economic Development Organization

Madeleine Smith has been hired as a marketing specialist at the Southern Idaho Economic Development Organization.

Smith most recently served as a public relations assistant account executive for Roberts Communications in Rochester, NY. She will begin at SIEDO on Sept. 11.

Smith will be responsible for leading the regional marketing efforts for business attraction and for talent recruitment marketing. She is a New York native with a background in public relations, marketing and social media. She earned a dual bachelor’s degree in English literature and journalism and broadcasting with a minor in public relations from The College at Brockport in Brockport, N.Y., in 2015.