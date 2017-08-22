Medical students welcomed in Moscow

About 40 University of Idaho medical students received white coats and stethoscopes at a ceremony August 17 that signaled their entry into the WWAMI Medical Education Program.

University President Chuck Staben and Jeff Seegmiller, director of the Idaho WWAMI Medical Education Program, spoke at the ceremony, an annual event held in the Bruce M. Pitman Center.

The students will begin medical school with an intense two-week immersion into clinical practice followed by 18 months of a case-based basic science curriculum. WWAMI is a partnership between the University of Washington School of Medicine and the states of Washington, Wyoming, Alaska, Montana and Idaho. After two years at UI, the 80 students in Idaho’s medical school will begin two years of training at sites in Idaho and the five-state WWAMI region.