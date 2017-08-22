Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Seattle-based Redfin, a web-based real estate brokerage that uses on-the-ground agents, set up shop Aug. 10 in the Treasure Valley. Redfin has spread to 85 metro areas and 38 states since it launched in 2006. Redfin is in Boise’s surrounding metros, Salt Lake City and Portland. “We’re filling in some gaps now,” said Paul Reid, Redfin’s designated ...