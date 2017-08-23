Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A Boise Bench office building tucked off Vista Avenue could become an artist colony as owner Jane Tharpe reinvents it as the Gem Center for the Arts. Jane and Justin Tharpe bought the 24,000-square-foot, four-story Gem State Securities building on Aug. 1 for $740,000. They have cleared out most of the interior walls on the third floor, ...