By: Teya Vitu August 23, 2017 0

A Boise Bench office building tucked off Vista Avenue could become an artist colony as owner Jane Tharpe reinvents it as the Gem Center for the Arts. Jane and Justin Tharpe bought the 24,000-square-foot, four-story Gem State Securities building on Aug.  1 for $740,000. They have cleared out most of the interior walls on the third floor, ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

