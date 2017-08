Boise Parks and Recreation, other groups team up to provide free life jackets

The Boise Parks and Recreation Department, Boise Fire Department, St. Luke’s Health System and Idaho River Sports teamed up to provide free life jackets to kids on August 16 at Quinn’s Pond in Boise.

The event was a kickoff for a more extensive ongoing program to provide life jackets and free swimming lessons to children in the community whose families cannot afford them. The overall goal is to increase water safety awareness.