Concordia University School of Law welcomes new students

More than 120 students are studying law this year at the Concordia University School of Law in Boise.

The school held an academic convocation August 9, and new students arrived August 14 for orientation. School officials said a quarter of the incoming class represents ethnic minorities, and the new students come from 14 states and countries.

The new class is the second largest class in the institution’s history, bringing the student body to over 120 law students—the largest it has ever been.

The law school provides experiential education and offers both part-time and full-time programs. Approximately 10 percent of the students are military veterans. Its students gain experience and give back to the community through offerings such as the housing, immigration, and criminal clinics; pro bono opportunities; and community partnerships. All students are also required to participate in law-related public service prior to graduation.