Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Norco will build its biggest building near Overland and Eagle roads (access required)

Norco will build its biggest building near Overland and Eagle roads (access required)

By: Teya Vitu August 23, 2017 0

Boise-based Norco is breaking ground on a two-story, 86,000-square-foot Meridian office and retail building near Overland and Eagle roads that will be the largest among 78 locations the company has in seven states. Norco provides gases, supplies and equipment to the medical, safety, welding and janitorial industries from Norco stores in Idaho and all the neighboring ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo