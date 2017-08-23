Prof. Liz Brandt appointed Secretary of the Faculty at University of Idaho

University of Idaho College of Law Prof. Liz Brandt has been appointed to the position of Secretary of the Faculty at the university.

Brandt is a James E. Wilson Distinguished Professor in the College of Law. She is actively involved in the university community, most recently completing a term as the chair of faculty Senate. Brandt joined the University of Idaho in 1988, receiving tenure in 1993. She has a Juris Doctor from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio.

The faculty secretary is a key position in university governance. The immediate governance of the university was entrusted to the faculty through the territorial Legislature and state Constitution. The role of the Faculty Secretary’s Office in shared governance lies in its support given to faculty Senate, faculty Senate standing committees, committee on committees, and oversight of university-wide policy changes.