Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



In an effort to improve well-being in the legal profession, the American Bar Association Commission on Lawyer Assistance Programs has released a report detailing ways to improve lifestyles for lawyers. The report, titled “The Path to Lawyer Well-Being: Practical Recommendations for Positive Change,” highlights a myriad of recommendations on preventing addiction and mental health disorders while ...