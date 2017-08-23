Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Report highlights lawyer well-being (access required)

Report highlights lawyer well-being (access required)

By: Thomas Franz August 23, 2017 0

In an effort to improve well-being in the legal profession, the American Bar Association Commission on Lawyer Assistance Programs has released a report detailing ways to improve lifestyles for lawyers. The report, titled “The Path to Lawyer Well-Being: Practical Recommendations for Positive Change,” highlights a myriad of recommendations on preventing addiction and mental health disorders while ...

About Thomas Franz

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo