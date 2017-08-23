Quantcast
Two faculty join Idaho State University College of Business

By: IBR Staff August 23, 2017 0

Nicole Hanson

Nicole Hanson and Alexander Rose have joined the Idaho State University College of Business marketing faculty.

Hanson, who holds a doctorate in marketing from Texas A&M University, has worked in the research and analytics divisions of Cisco Systems, The Clorox Company, and 24 Hour Fitness. Her research interests include food marketing and brand crisis management.

Alex Rose

Rose joins ISU after teaching two years at Murray State University’s Bauernfeind College of Business and after completing a visiting position with the University of South Carolina’s Moore School of Business. He holds a doctorate from the Sam M. Walton College of Business at University of Arkansas and earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in sociology at University of South Carolina.

Rose’s research examines how various social forces and structures influence and constitute markets and consumers.

 

