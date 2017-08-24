2nd former Chobani employee sues accusing age discrimination

A second former employee of Chobani has accused the yogurt company of age discrimination.

The Times-News reported Virginia Tucker, who worked as a maintenance technician at the Twin Falls yogurt plant from January 2013 until she was fired in June 2015, filed a suit August 21 in federal court.

The suit says Tucker was older than 60 when she was fired, was the second-oldest employee in the maintenance department and Chobani fired about eight other employees older than 45 around the same time. The suit says Tucker was discriminated against because of her age and gender.

Tucker was let go on the same day as Jerry Ash, a former maintenance supervisor who sued claiming age discrimination a month ago. Ash’s case is still pending.