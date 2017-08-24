College of Idaho president resigns after 2-year stint

College of Idaho President Charlotte Borst has resigned after two years at the helm of the Caldwell liberal arts college.

Borst joined the college as C of I’s 13th president in June 2015, after spending six years at Whittier College in California, where she was vice president for academic affairs and dean of faculty. The 125-year-old C of I has just over 1,000 students.

College officials said in a statement August 24 that Borst is leaving to pursue other professional opportunities.

“After considerable discussion and deliberation, I have decided that the time is right to pursue other opportunities in higher education and to support a transition to new leadership. It has been my great honor and privilege to serve as President of the College of Idaho,” Borst said in a prepared

statement. “I look forward to the opportunities that lie ahead and spending more time with my family.”

Former C of I President Bob Hoover was selected to serve as interim president, effective immediately. College officials said a search for a new president would begin immediately and was expected to conclude by next June.

Hoover joined the college when it was called Albertson College of Idaho in 2003 and served as president until July 2009. Before that, he was president of the University of Idaho from July 1996 to July 2003.

Most recently, Hoover has served as president and CEO of the Idaho Community Foundation.

“My wife Leslee and I have enjoyed our retirement, but we are looking forward to returning to the Caldwell community for the next ten months or so and especially look forward to working with the great students, faculty, staff, alumni and Board of Trustees of the College of Idaho,” Hoover said in the statement from C of I.