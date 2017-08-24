Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Out of the Office / GBAD directors hold celebration

GBAD directors hold celebration

By: IBR Staff August 24, 2017 0

Greater Boise Auditorium District Board Members Pictured from left to right: Steve Berch, Director, Hy Kloc, Director, Jim Walker, Chairman, Kristin Muchow, Director, Peter Oliver, Vice-Chairman

Greater Boise Auditorium District Board Members (l-r) Steve Berch, director, Hy Kloc, director, Jim Walker, chairman, Kristin Muchow, director, Peter Oliver, vice-chairman. Photo courtesy of GBAD

The Greater Boise Auditorium District Board of Directors held a celebration on July 31 to mark the completion of the Boise Centre expansion project.

Attending were Boise Centre clients, public officials, members of the Boise area hotel and lodging community, and local business leaders.

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo