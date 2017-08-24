GBAD directors hold celebration
By: IBR Staff
August 24, 2017
10:42 am Thu, August 24, 2017
Idaho Business Review
Greater Boise Auditorium District Board Members (l-r) Steve Berch, director, Hy Kloc, director, Jim Walker, chairman, Kristin Muchow, director, Peter Oliver, vice-chairman. Photo courtesy of GBAD
The Greater Boise Auditorium District Board of Directors held a celebration on July 31 to mark the completion of the Boise Centre expansion project.
Attending were Boise Centre clients, public officials, members of the Boise area hotel and lodging community, and local business leaders.