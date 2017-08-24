Jennifer Dockter, Adam Hardwicke form new law firm in Burley

Married attorneys Jennifer Dockter, a 1997 graduate of Minico High School, and Adam Hardwicke, who have been practicing law in Saipan for the past 10 years, have formed the law firm of Dockter and Hardwicke in Burley.

Dockter graduated from Boise State University and law school in San Diego before moving to Saipan, the largest island of the Northern Mariana Islands, which is a commonwealth of the United States in the western Pacific.

Dockter served as legal counsel to the Supreme Court of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. Most recently, she has been a partner in a busy general civil litigation law firm in Saipan.

Hardwicke was graduated from Willamette University College of Law in Salem, Ore. He has lived in Spain and Ecuador and is fluent in Spanish. He served as a public defender in Colorado and in the Northern Mariana Islands for 15 years, serving as chief legal counsel for the public school system for the Northern Mariana Islands for the most recent four years.