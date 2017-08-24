Longtime director of Association of Counties to retire

Dan Chadwick, the longtime director of the Idaho Association of Counties, plans to retire Feb. 2.

Chadwick has served as IAC’s executive director for more than 27 years.

Chadwick was integral in advocating for counties on critical issues of importance. He worked with IAC to implement the Idaho indigent program; created the justice fund and levy; restructured the juvenile corrections system; oversaw substantial public defense reform; protected counties from significant revenue losses to the personal property tax system; implemented election consolidation; promoted the formation and operation of LHTAC; and defeated term limits on local officials.

Chadwick has served as president of the National Council of County Association Executives, a member of the National Association of Counties board, Peace Officer Standards & Training Council member, Idaho Criminal Justice Commission member, and other local, state, and legislative committees and workgroups. He has also served as general counsel for IAC. In 2012, as a member of the United States Supreme Court Bar, Chadwick was able to successfully represent Idaho and IAC on a public lands case of common concern with other state associations.

IAC’s search committee hopes to hire a new director before the end of the year.