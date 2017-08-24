Mass Mutual gathers for Excellence in Finance
By: IBR Staff
August 24, 2017
3:31 pm Thu, August 24, 2017
Idaho Business Review
Shown (l-r) from Mass Mutual are Bethany Carto, technology champion, Rachel Dobrusky, business manager, Shirlee Gage, rising leaders specialist, Paul Hales, president, Tracey Stone, recruitment & marketing director, Brooke Diehl, recruitment coordinator, Hailey Caldwell, new business coordinator & agency supervisory assistant. Photo courtesy of Tracey Stone.
Members of the Mass Mutual team gathered August 24 at IBR’s Excellence in Finance awards at the Grove Hotel to support honoree Paul Hales.