Home / News / Construction / Ross Island affordable housing opens in Emmett (access required)

By: Teya Vitu August 24, 2017 0

The new 37-unit Ross Island at Moffat Cove affordable housing complex in Emmett should be fully occupied by the end of August, soon after construction on the final building is completed. Low-income tenants have been moving in Ross Island since the first of six six-plexes was completed in June, said Corey Checketts, development director at Garden ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

