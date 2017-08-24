Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The new 37-unit Ross Island at Moffat Cove affordable housing complex in Emmett should be fully occupied by the end of August, soon after construction on the final building is completed. Low-income tenants have been moving in Ross Island since the first of six six-plexes was completed in June, said Corey Checketts, development director at Garden ...