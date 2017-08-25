Quantcast
Aykut Satici and Mahmood Mamivand join Boise State University

By: IBR Staff August 25, 2017 0

Scientists Aykut C. Satici and Mahmood Mamivand have joined Boise State’s Department of Mechanical and Biomedical Engineering.

Satici was most recently a postdoctoral scholar at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Mass., and specializes in robotics and control systems. Satici will be teaching Kinematics and Machine Dynamics this semester. He received a master’s degree and Ph.D. at the University of Texas in Dallas.

Mamivand was most recently a postdoctoral associate at the University of Wisconsin – Madison and has a background in computational materials. He will begin his teaching assignment in Engineering Mechanics of Materials. Mamivand received a PhD from Mississippi State University in mechanical engineering. At Mississippi State, Mamivand was the recipient of the Distinguished Graduate Scholar award from Bagley College of Engineering.

Both are assistant professors and will be establishing research laboratories over the coming semester.

