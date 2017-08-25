Jerry Langreder to manage River Ranch McCall

Jerry Langreder has been chosen as the new director of operations for River Ranch McCall, a 458-acre housing development along the Payette River.

Langreder is a former Parks superintendent for the city of McCall, with experience in landscape and property maintenance. He is also a 17-year veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and has held positions in landscape and property management at Eastern Washington University in Cheney, Wash. and Manito Country Club in Spokane, Wash .Langreder holds a bachelor’s degree in crop science and turf management from Washington State University.