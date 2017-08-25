Quantcast
Roundup 8.25.17 (access required)

Roundup 8.25.17 (access required)

August 25, 2017

Prefunk Beer Bar LLC leased 334 square feet at 1st Street Marketplace, 1214-1224 1st St. S., in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Peña, and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers International facilitated the transaction. Northern Construction Inc. renewed 6,240 square feet at 1250 E. Iron Eagle Dr., Suite 300, in Eagle. Steve Foster of Colliers International facilitated the transaction. 181 ...

