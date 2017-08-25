SPi CRM call center fills Sports Authority vacancy in Coeur d’Alene

A call center will fill a vacancy left when Sports Authority closed at the Silver Lake Mall in Coeur d’Alene. The vacancy is first of four associated with Sports Authority in Idaho to find a new tenant.

SPi CRM, a customer service outsourcing company based in the Philippines, will open its second U.S. call center in Coeur d’Alene, following a Madison, Wisc., call center that opened in 2013. Coeur d’Alene will be the company’s 12th location across the globe, according to a SPi CRM news release.

“Coeur d’Alene is an ideal fit for our growth strategy,” SPi CRM President & CEO Maulik Parekh said in the release. “The local population has a wealth of talent.”

SPi CRM expects to open in Coeur d’Alene in September and have 240 employees in place by the end of the year with expected growth to 500 employees in 2018, the release said.

SPi CRM is a subsidiary of Japanese business process outsourcing company Relia Inc. SPi CRM has clients in the media, telecommunications, travel and hospitality, financial services and e-commerce sectors, according to the company website.

Sports Authority filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in early 2016 and by summer 2016 had closed all its stores including the four stores in Idaho. Vacancies remain in Boise, Lewiston and Idaho Falls.

A retailer is interested in the Boise Sports Authority space that has been empty since July 31, 2016, next to Barnes & Noble, said Bob Mitchell a retail broker at Thornton Oliver Keller.

“We are in very early stages of negotiation,” Mitchell said.