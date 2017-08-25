Quantcast
State auctions off 59 cottage lots at Priest Lake (access required)

By: Teya Vitu August 25, 2017 0

The Idaho Department of Lands netted nearly $29.1 million in Aug. 19 and 20 auctions for 59 state-owned cottage lots at Priest Lake. The auction was part of a series that started in October 2013 to sell off 523 state-owned lakefront lots at Priest and Payette lakes. Most of the lots have private homes on them, with ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

