Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The Idaho Department of Lands netted nearly $29.1 million in Aug. 19 and 20 auctions for 59 state-owned cottage lots at Priest Lake. The auction was part of a series that started in October 2013 to sell off 523 state-owned lakefront lots at Priest and Payette lakes. Most of the lots have private homes on them, with ...