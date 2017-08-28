Idaho Realtors award five scholarships

Idaho Realtors awarded five scholarships to high school students who will be attending college and university in Idaho. This year, the realtors’ group increased its annual scholarship from one $1,000 scholarship to five $1000 scholarships.

The awardees are:

Faith Dilmore from Rocky Mountain High School who will be attending the University of Idaho. She will pursue business and art degrees.

Michael Koeger is a Boise area REALTOR® who will be attending Boise State University. He will pursue business economics and finance degrees.

Michelle Watkins has been in the real estate industry since 2006. Married 33 years, she has 4 sons and plans on earning her Master of Business Administration.

Niko Icardo, last year’s IR scholarship winner, will continue his pursuit of physics and mathematics degrees. He intends to earn a doctorate in physics.

Mary Fioravanti will be studying business, marketing and accounting at North Idaho College. Her goal is to own a successful business.