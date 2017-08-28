Southwest adds Boise-San Jose flight

Southwest Airlines will add San Jose, Calif., to its Boise Airport lineup on April 8.

Southwest will offer one flight a day in each direction with different departure times for weekdays and weekdays, according to an airport news release.

The Monday-to-Friday flight leaves Boise at 2:25 p.m. and arrives in San Jose at 3:05 p.m. The return flight departs San Jose at 12:50 p.m. and touches down in Boise at 3:20 p.m.

The weekend flight leaves Boise at 3:30 p.m. and gets to San Jose at 4:10 p.m. The return flight lifts off from San Jose at 3:25 p.m. and arrives in Boise at 5:55 p.m.

Southwest added Sacramento in 2016 and San Diego in June to the Boise Airport flight schedule. Southwest has eight destinations from Boise.

Southwest will add competition for Alaska Airlines, which also flies one flight a day between Boise and San Jose. San Jose is the 14th most common destination from Boise Airport, airport spokesman Sean Briggs said.