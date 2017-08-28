University of Idaho associate dean of libraries named Librarian of the Year

Ben Hunter, associate dean of University Libraries at the University of Idaho, has been named the 2017 Idaho Library Association Librarian of the Year. The annual award recognizes an outstanding member of the library profession who has made significant contributions to their library and communities.

Hunter has served as a librarian for 12 years, 11 of them at the U of I, where he was named associate dean in 2014. He also served as the head of technical services and as a reference and instruction librarian. Hunter first worked at the U of I library as an undergraduate student in the 1990s.

To qualify for ILA’s Librarian of the Year, nominees must demonstrate leadership qualities in librarianship values, cooperative and collaborative activities; participate in mentoring and in-service training for librarians; and participate in a special library service project.

Hunter recently co-managed the library’s $1.3 million first-floor remodel, developed a comprehensive library student worker training program, and reorganized library services to support researchers and increase the impact on overall student success at the university.

He received a bachelor of music degree in music composition from U of I’s Lionel Hampton School of Music and has a master’s degree in music composition from the University of Oregon and a master of science in library science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He is now a doctoral candidate at Simmons College in Boston. Hunter was named a 2013 Library Journal Mover & Shaker, served as the 2010-11 Idaho Library Association president and participated in the 2011 American Library Association Emerging Leaders program.