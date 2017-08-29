St. Luke’s will build a new clinic in Buhl

St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center in Twin Falls has purchased a former long-time child care property in Buhl as the site for a new 5,700-square-foot one-story primary clinic on Burley Ave.

St. Luke’s will relocate and expand the primary clinic it has had in Buhl since January 2014, said Michelle Bartlome, St. Luke’s public relations manager in Magic Valley.

The new clinic will add X-ray and lab services with space allotted for behavioral health and other specialty services, she said.

The existing 1,200-square-square-foot clinic on Broadway has one physician. A second family practice provider is planned for the new clinic, Bartlome said.

Construction of the $2.4 million new clinic is expected to start in late October or November with the clinic expected to open in mid- to late 2018, she said.

INSIGHT Architects of Boise is the architect. St. Luke’s Construction is the general contractor.