Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Trolley Square construction starts with Reel Theatres in Caldwell (access required)

Trolley Square construction starts with Reel Theatres in Caldwell (access required)

By: Teya Vitu August 29, 2017 0

The Gardner Company plans to build an 11-screen theater on a vacant lot in downtown Caldwell as part of a development called Trolley Square. Downtown Caldwell has not had a movie theater since the historic Top Theater closed in the 1980s. The Terrace Drive-In has been the only movie option in Caldwell since the Linden 3 ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo