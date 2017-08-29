Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The Gardner Company plans to build an 11-screen theater on a vacant lot in downtown Caldwell as part of a development called Trolley Square. Downtown Caldwell has not had a movie theater since the historic Top Theater closed in the 1980s. The Terrace Drive-In has been the only movie option in Caldwell since the Linden 3 ...