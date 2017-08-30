Christine Donnell named interim president and CEO of Meridian Chamber

Christine Donnell has been named interim president and CEO of the Meridian Chamber of Commerce. The former president and CEO, Anne Little Roberts, has left her position and the Chamber will be advertising the position.

Donnell is a fo rmer superintendent of West Ada School District. She retired in 2004 after spending 34 years in the district as a teacher, principal, assistant superintendent and superintendent. She was honored by the District’s Board of Trustees when they named the first magnet school in the district, the Christine Donnell School of the Arts. She has served on a variety of non-profit boards, including the Meridian Chamber of Commerce board as a member, vice-president, president and past president.

Since retirement, Donnell has consulted for the University of Phoenix, served on the Meridian City Council and worked part-time in Middleton School District as an assistant superintendent. She then served as the executive director of Idaho Business Coalition for Education Excellence, now Idaho Business for Education.

Donnell is now a consultant with the Idaho School Boards Association. She has a BA in education from Boise State University, an MA in school administration from the College of Idaho and a specialist degree from the University of Idaho.