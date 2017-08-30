Cody Perryman, Cameron Cobb and Erdal Hanic join Eide Bailly

Cody Perryman, Cameron Cobb and Erdal Hanic have joined business advisory firm Eide Bailly LLP in Boise.

Perryman, a tax associate, holds a bachelor’s degree in accountancy and entrepreneurial management from Boise State University and is working toward his CPA license.

Cobb, an audit asso

ciate, is a recent graduate of Boise State University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in accountancy and finance. He is working toward his CPA license and has five years of experience in the banking industry and in corporate accounting.

Hanic, also an audit associate, has a master’s degree in accountancy from Boise State. He earned a bachelor’s degree in accountancy from Boise State and is working toward his CPA license.