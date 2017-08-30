Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Commentary / Civil Rights Act has become a vehicle to challenge public agencies (access required)

Civil Rights Act has become a vehicle to challenge public agencies (access required)

By: Ryan Wood August 30, 2017 0

The federal Civil Rights Act, enacted in 1964, has evolved in many ways over the last several decades. In the beginning, Congress sought to protect individual civil liberties, and the CRA prohibited discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex or national origin. It further provided safeguards against racial segregation and certain voter registration ...

About Ryan Wood

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo