KeyBank donates $20,000 to Marian Pritchett School Program

KeyBank’s Idaho market and the KeyBank Foundation have donated $20,000 to The Salvation Army’s Booth Marian Pritchett School Program. The donation was made August 22 as part of KeyBank’s annual Neighbors Make the Difference Day, a nationwide day of community service.

The Booth Marian Pritchett donation was made as part of the company’s commitment to support organizations and programs that prepare individuals for thriving futures.

The Booth Marian Pritchett School Program serves pregnant and parenting teens in the Treasure Valley. The Salvation Army program started in 1921. Since then, more than 10,000 pregnant and parenting teens have been helped by the program. On average, more than 95 percent of graduates enroll to continue their education in post-secondary educational programs.