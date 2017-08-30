McConnell Hotel burns in Kellogg

A fire has destroyed a historic hotel in the town of Kellogg.

The Spokesman-Review reported the Kellogg Fire Department and Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the fire began at 3:20 p.m. and quickly spread throughout the McConnell Hotel in downtown Kellogg.

The Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the fire had spread to multiple buildings by 4 p.m. August 30. Videos and photos showed the building engulfed in flames, and later images showed only the shell of the building left standing.

It wasn’t immediately known if the hotel or nearby buildings were occupied.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Avista reported 536 customers without power in the area and estimated power would be restored by late August 30.

Kellogg is off Interstate 90 about 70 miles east of Spokane, Washington.