Otter appoints new justice to Idaho Supreme Court

Idaho Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter has appointed Twin Falls judge Richard Bevan to the state’s highest court.

Otter announced August 30 that Bevan — now the 5th Judicial District’s administrative judge — will replace retiring Idaho Supreme Court Justice Daniel Eismann. Bevan was among four other finalists vying for the open seat.

Eismann will retire at the end of the month.

Bevan has been a judge since 2003, where he helped establish the 5th District’s mental health court and presided over the Veterans Treatment Court. Previously, he was a private practice attorney and served a term as Twin Falls County prosecuting attorney.

Otter praised Bevan’s judicial demeanor and understanding of the legal system, adding that Bevan has shown to have open mind on tough, socially significant issues.