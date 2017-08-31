ISU names Christopher T. Owens vice president for health sciences in Pocatello

Dr. Christopher T. Owens has been named Idaho State University’s new associate vice president for health sciences serving the Pocatello campus. He has held the position on an interim basis since January.

ISU officials selected Owens, chairman of the Department of Pharmacy Practice, after a national search.

Owens assumed his new role Aug. 28. His duties include providing leadership and support for all academic programs within the Kasiska Division of Health Sciences, managing the division’s day-to-day operations on the Pocatello campus, and promoting faculty development and research.

Owens joined ISU’s College of Pharmacy faculty in 2003. A tenured associate professor, he has lectured extensively on neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease, pain management, alternative and complementary medicine, and health-care ethics. His published work has appeared in peer-reviewed pharmacy and medical journals, including the Journal of the American Pharmacists Association, Clinical Therapeutics and the Journal of Managed Care Pharmacy.

From 2003-08, Owens served as the staff coordinator for the Idaho Drug Utilization Review project, which conducted educational interventions and collected and analyzed drug use data for the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

Owens, who spent eight years in the U.S. Naval Reserve as a hospital corpsman, holds a Doctor of Pharmacy degree and a master’s degree in public health from ISU and a bachelor’s degree in German with a minor in philosophy from Utah State University.