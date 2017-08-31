Quantcast
Michael McHugh, Richard Carlos and William Juarez join Pivot North

By: IBR Staff August 31, 2017 0

Michael McHugh, Richard Carlos and William Juarez have joined Pivot North Architecture’s Boise team.

McHugh or “McQ,” a senior project designer, has more than 19 years of professional design and hands-on building experience. McQ has worked in mixed-use, multi-family, higher education, commercial, civic and industrial markets. He is a graduate of Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University.

Richard Carlos, a recent graduate of Washington State University’s Masters in Architecture Program, has an Associates of Arts degree from the University of Alaska Southeast and a BS in architectural studies from Washington State University.

Juarez is an architectural intern and will attend the University of Idaho’s masters of architecture Boise Studio program this fall.

 

