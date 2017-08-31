University of Idaho professor chosen as president of Pacific Northwest Library Association

Rick Stoddart, associate professor and education librarian at the University of Idaho, was elected president of the Pacific Northwest Library Association in early August.

Founded in 1909, PNLA is made up of over 200 library professionals from Alaska, Idaho, Montana and Washington, and Alberta, British Columbia. It is the oldest regional library association in the United States.

Stoddart has served as a librarian for 13 years and at U of I in his current position since 2014. He previously worked at Oregon State University, Boise State University and Georgia Southwestern State University.

He has been a PNLA member since 2006 and held various PNLA leadership roles prior to being elected president this year, including vice president-elect in 2016-17. He will also serve a third year on the PNLA Board of Directors as past-president in 2018-19.

“During my presidency, I am looking to give voice to our rural and small libraries; celebrate the literature of Native American and indigenous peoples in the PNLA region; and better leverage the association’s international aspect,” Stoddart said.

He received a Bachelor of Arts in sociology from University of Montana in 1995. He also has a Master of Science in library science and a Master of Arts in communications studies from University of Alabama. In 2015, he earned his doctorate in curriculum and instruction from Boise State University. He is president of the nonprofit Latah County Library Foundation in Moscow.