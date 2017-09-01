Gary Eisenbraun is new director for U.S. Small Business Administration office

Gary Eisenbraun has been appointed the new director for the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Boise district office, which serves southern Idaho and eastern Oregon.

Eisenbraun will help local entrepreneurs start and grow businesses, and will oversee implementation of all SBA programs related to assisting Idaho small businesses access financing, business advising, and government contracts.

He was previously a deputy director at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in Washington, D.C. Immediately before that, he was a housing program policy specialist in the home valuation policy division of the Office of Single Family Housing Program Development, where he was responsible for developing policy and monitoring single family housing programs on a national level. Before joining HUD in 2009, he started an independent real estate brokerage and appraisal firm in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He is also retired from the U.S. Navy.

Eisenbraun attended the University of South Dakota and graduated from the Navy Senior Enlisted Academy. He holds a graduate certificate in Total Quality Management from the Business School of Hawaii Pacific University.