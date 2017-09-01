Quantcast
Roundup 9.1.17 (access required)

Roundup 9.1.17 (access required)

September 1, 2017

Linked Incorporated renewed 1,408 square feet of retail space at Overland Retail Plaza, 8201-8249 W. Overland Road, Suite 150, in Boise. Mike Christensen of Colliers International facilitated this transaction. Sodalicious Idaho LLC leased 984 square feet at 1035 E. Fairview Ave. in Meridian. Chase Erkins of Lee & Associates represented the tenant and Mike Christensen of ...

