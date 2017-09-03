Quantcast
Mark van Gulik is senior project manager at McAlvain Companies

September 3, 2017

mark-van-gulik-croppedMark van Gulik has been hired as senior project manager at McAlvain Companies.

Van Gulik has more than 30 years of experience in construction management and facilities planning, contract negotiations and business development for a wide array of market segments including water/waste water, medical facilities, industrial facilities, commercial and renewable energy developments. He holds a BS in construction management from Boise State University and is working on a Project Manager Professional (PMP) certification.

 

