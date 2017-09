Idaho State University President Art Vailas and Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad joined students, alumni and community members at the eighth annual “Welcome Back Orange and Black” celebration in Pocatello’s Old Town Aug. 28. The event is held each fall to welcome new and returning ISU students to campus and the Pocatello-Chubbuck communities. Local merchants and organizations donate food, prizes and gifts.

