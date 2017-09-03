West Valley caregivers head to Texas to help with relief efforts

Seven members of the West Valley Medical Center staff are heading to Texas to contribute to the recovery efforts following the historic flooding wrought by Hurricane Harvey.

HCA Healthcare, West Valley’s parent company, employs about 14,000 people at health care facilities throughout the Houston and Corpus Christi area. The deployed West Valley team will relieve HCA’s Gulf Coast Division staff who have been on the front lines of the disaster for many days.

The local team includes two registered nurses, two behavioral health technicians, a social worker, and two supply chain coordinators. They will serve a two-week assignment, at which time HCA will evaluate the need for additional volunteers in the Houston area. About 90 West Valley employees have volunteered to deploy over the next few weeks or months as needed.

HCA is donating $1 million to the American Red Cross and up to $1 million in matching funds for employee donations to the HCA Hope Fund, an employee-run, 501(c)(3) charity that provides financial aid and resources to employees after extended illness, injury, disaster or other special situations. HCA employs about 55,000 people in its Texas facilities, including about 50 hospitals and 27 surgery centers.