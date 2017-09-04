Scott Schlange named commercial banking sales leader at KeyBank

Scott Schlange has been named commercial banking sales leader for KeyBank for the Idaho market.

Schlange previously spent 13 years at Wells Fargo, and has spent 18 years in banking in all. He has held various positions of increasing responsibility throughout Southern California. Most recently, he was responsible for overseeing the management of a $500 million portfolio, calling on clients with sales between $5 million and $250 million, and managed a staff of 11 as business banking manager and vice president for the Beverly Hills market.

Schlange is a graduate of California State University of Northridge, California and has achieved certifications form the California Bankers Association Commercial Lending school and the Pacific Coast Banking School.