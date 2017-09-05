Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Gary Allen is the founder of LeanLaw, a software company he created to streamline administrative tasks for lawyers. Allen is a land use and environmental lawyer at Givens Pursley in Boise who still practices in his primary profession part-time. He’s also CEO of a company with about 10 employees that works out of the Givens Pursley ...