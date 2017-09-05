Bill Vitti, Brent Hutto change positions at Truckstop.com

Bill Vitti and Brent Hutto, the chief sales officer and chief marketing officer at Truckstop.com, have moved into new leadership positions.

The company’s CSO since 2015, Vitti will take on the role of chief commercial officer. Vitti will

oversee the marketing and customer support teams within the company, while continuing to lead the sales department.

CMO since 2013, Hutto has accepted the newly created role of chief relationship officer for the company. He will devote his time to deepening the Truckstop.com connection with key associations and organizations, media outlets, and other industry partnerships. Hutto will also act as the company’s key point of contact for industry relations.