Brian Lemmon hired as project manager at McAlvain Companies

Brian Lemmon has been hired as a project manager at McAlvain Companies, Inc.

Lemmon has spent most of his career working in the greater Chicago area, and has more than 14 years in the commercial construction industry with extensive project management experience in new and renovation/expansion projects in the healthcare, educational, manufacturing, high tech, industrial and commercial markets.

As project manager for McAlvain, Brian will oversee the planning and management of all assigned projects to successful completion.

Brian holds a BS in construction management from Ferris State University and is a United States Green Building Council accredited professional.