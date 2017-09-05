Quantcast
Dana Kirkham, mayor of Ammon, hired at REDI

By: IBR Staff September 5, 2017 0

dana-kirkham-croppedDana Kirkham, the mayor of Ammon, has been hired as science and technology director at REDI, Regional Economic Development Eastern Idaho.

Kirkham will start out part-time Sept. 11 as science, technology and research director, and will move to a full-time position when her mayoral duties end in December, said REDI executive director Jan Rogers.

Kirkham has worked with the federal government, the CIA, and the State Department, Rogers said.  She’ll serve as the primary spokesperson for topics and actions tied to representatives of the science, technology, and research industries.

