Idaho National Laboratory holds STEM summer camp

Idaho National Laboratory holds STEM summer camp

By: IBR Staff September 5, 2017 0

Photo courtesy of the INL

Photo courtesy of the INL

The Idaho National Laboratory and Idaho Falls Parks & Recreation held three multi-day STEM camps for Idaho students from 8 to 18 in July.

High school students worked with National & Homeland Security (N&HS) instructors to learn about cybersecurity and security applications.The course was developed by  INL intern Hannah Pearson, who is completing a degree in computer science at the University of Idaho.

The students also visited Idaho Falls Power and learned about nuclear energy from Vince Wray, a teacher involved with the INL STEM program.

